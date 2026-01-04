Is Galactus A Celestial? The Cosmic Marvel Character Explained

The character of Galactus first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics' "Fantastic Four" #48, way back in March 1966. Galactus, as all Marvel fans can tell you, is a giant being from outer space — outfitted with a cylindrical helmet — who traverses the galaxy infected with a bottomless hunger. He sends a herald ahead of him, the Silver Surfer, to announce to a planet's population that he's coming and that their world will end soon. Galactus then arrives and eats the planet. He has been doing this for untold millennia.

Visually, Galactus merely resembles a very large human in silly purple armor. In early appearances, he even sported a giant letter "G" on his belly. As a concept, though, Galactus is much more terrifying. He is essentially a minor deity whose very existence in the cosmos denotes a structured sense of universal entropy. Galactus seemingly cannot die, and he drifts through the heavens casually committing planetary genocide, merely to indifferently slake his inner, physical pain. He is an indifferent Old Testament God, flippantly enacting acts of mass destruction and not caring a whit for the lives he ends.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Galactus appeared in Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," played by Ralph Ineson. In that film, he stood opposite the Celestials, a species of near-immortal living statues that can create entire planets as part of a complex breeding cycle, as explained in the movie "Eternals." If the Celestials were distant, indifferent cosmic deities that created worlds, Galactus was a more active deity of destruction.

But then the question arises: Is Galactus also a Celestial? Or is he something else entirely? At the very least, Galactus is a little chummy with the various gods — or, rather, Cosmic Entities — of the Marvel universe.