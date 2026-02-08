Succession's Matthew Macfadyen Was In One Of The Worst Alexandre Dumas Adaptations Ever

Throughout the years, French author Alexandre Dumas' books "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "The Three Musketeers" have been adapted over and over and over again ... but I bet you didn't know that eventual "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen appeared in one of the very worst retellings of the latter.

That's right: in 2011, Macfadyen played one of the titular Musketeers — specifically, Athos — alongside Ray Stevenson as Porthos and Luke Evans as Aramis, with Logan Lerman co-starring as D'artagnan, a young man who dreams of becoming the "fourth" Musketeers despite learning that the group parted ways after their former ally Milady de Winter (Milla Jovovich) betrayed them. With Mads Mikkelsen also appearing as the formidable Captain Rochefort (the head of the guard for Christoph Waltz's Cardinal Richelieu, a famous real-life French Catholic statesman), "Ted Lasso" standout Juno Temple playing Anne of Austria, and Orlando Bloom portraying the evil Duke of Buckingham, this sounds like a pretty good project, right?

Wrong! While "The Three Musketeers" did at least make back its $75 million budget by grossing $132.3 million at the box office, its reviews were ... pretty bad. Part of this was probably due to director Paul W.S. Anderson's weird steampunk approach to the material, but at least Macfadyen seemed to escape the situation relatively unscathed; reviewing the movie for the New York Times, Stephen Holden wrote that, of the Musketeers, "only Matthew Macfadyen's Athos exhibits the semblance of a personality." Still, as of this writing, the film only has a 27% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it firmly in the "rotten" category. Perhaps this is why Macfadyen, whose biggest role prior to that was as Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of "Pride & Prejudice," avoided too much scrutiny over this cinematic mess.