Every Tom Cruise Horror Movie, Ranked

Tom Cruise has long been one of Hollywood's preeminent movie stars, but not in the way you might expect. A newer generation may know him for his long series of action spectaculars like "Mission: Impossible" or the "Jack Reacher" movies, but throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Cruise tended to skew away from genre films and traditional blockbuster entertainments. He was in charming sex comedies like "Risky Business" and "All the Right Moves," before moving into the hands of notable auteurs with films like "Legend," the thought to be doomed "The Color of Money," "Rain Man," and "Born on the Fourth of July." Cruise seemed to long for career diversity, and his movies were successful enough to permit him. Action flicks like "Top Gun," "Days of Thunder," and "Mission: Impossible" were the outliers in his career, not the baseline reading.

As such, Cruise hasn't starred in a lot of horror movies. He wasn't one of those actors (and they are legion) who began their career in low-budget slasher movies, or who spent a decade paying his dues getting splattered with stage blood. Indeed, he doesn't seem much interested in horror in general. Looking over his filmography, one can only find three films that count as horror movies. Four, if you want to be really generous and count "Legend," but I don't think anyone reading this would conceivably describe "Legend" as a horror movie. And indeed, one of the films below could conceivably be described only as sci-fi, and not necessarily a horror movie.

We'll include it here for completion's sake, and we have listed them below. In two of them, Cruise played the monster. In the third, he was attacked by them.