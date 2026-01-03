The Star Trek Actor Who Spoiled Spock's Death Before Wrath Of Khan Even Began Shooting

The decision to kill Spock (Leonard Nimoy) at the end of the 1982 feature film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" was made quite early in the production process. It's a matter of record (in "Star Trek" magazines and the like) that a script written in April of 1981 already had Spock's death as an established part of the story. Indeed, there was an early draft wherein Spock would perish early in the film, and the climax would elapse without him. Actor Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in the movie, once commented on this early script, saying that it was his idea to move Spock's death to the end. Many of the writers agreed with Koenig's assertion, and Spock's death was moved to the film's climax. It just made more sense.

Fans weren't necessarily shocked by Spock's death, however. Spock's death had been leaked to the press very early on, with newspapers talking openly about the plot without worrying about spoilers. Indeed, the spoiler was so well-known that, prior to the release of "Star Trek II," Robin Williams was already making jokes about Spock's death on "Mork & Mindy."

"Star Trek II" writer/director Nicholas Meyer didn't leak the news, of course, and the scripts weren't being published on the nonexistent internet, so how did Trekkies come to know that Spock was going to die? It seems that it was Koenig again. In the August 31, 1981 issue of the Philadelphia Enquirer, it was reported that Koenig, perhaps in a moment of loose-lipped pique, accidentally let slip that Spock's death was forthcoming. Or perhaps he simply had no issue with spoiling the ending. Regardless, knowledge of Spock's death proliferated. By the time "Star Trek II" came out in June of 1982, everyone knew.