The Office Star Who Was Fired From A Major Movie Role Because Michael J. Fox Is Short

"Back to the Future" is the definition of classic cinema. Put plainly, it's one of the best movies ever made – one that also led to an entire trilogy — and it's left behind an enduring legacy. As such, it would've been tough for any actor to miss out on a role in the film, but that's precisely what happened to Melora Hardin, who is best known today as Jan Levinson from "The Office."

Early on in her career, Hardin was actually cast in the role of Jennifer Parker, the girlfriend of Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in director Robert Zemeckis' sci-fi classic. However, when Eric Stoltz was fired from the role of Marty and replaced by Fox after weeks of shooting, it threw the production into chaos. As a result, Hardin was replaced by Claudia Wells. Why, though? Well, because she was too tall.

"My goal as a child was self-­preservation. Bullies often ridiculed my height, an easy target. I suffered the indignity of short jokes and prejudice against my smallness," as Fox wrote in "Future Boy," a book about the making of the film (via Entertainment Weekly.) Continuing, he explained how this, in part, led to Wells, a shorter actor, replacing Hardin in the 1985 hit: