The Sci-Fi Franchise That Arnold Schwarzenegger And Oliver Stone Almost Ruined

The first five "Planet of the Apes" movies were released in theaters from 1968 to 1973, but in those five short years, the franchise went from being a massive success to being ... well, still a modest success. 1973's "Battle for the Planet of the Apes" was quite profitable, but its box office returns were meager compared to those for the 1968 film that started it all. Thus, in 1974, the property moved to television with the 14-episode "Planet of the Apes" TV show. A year after that, the franchise churned on with the 13-episode animated series "Return to the Planet of the Apes." It was only then that the brand took a breather.

In the early 1980s, however, 20th Century Fox decided it was time to start developing a "Planet of the Apes" reboot. The project swiftly entered development hell, passing through various hands and being moved around on back burners for the better part of the next decade. Then, in 1988, screenwriter Adam Rifkin (then only 21) struck a deal with Fox to revive the franchise and pen a follow-up to the 1968 "Planet of the Apes" movie that ignored the other sequels. That film, also called "Return to the Planet of the Apes," was rewritten multiple times before similarly being sent to the chopping block.

Then came the most notorious reboot attempt of them all. "Planet of the Apes" fans might already know about Oliver Stone's attempt to relaunch the franchise with a movie he wanted to call simply "Return of the Apes" in the early 1990s. Stone was to produce the film, Phillip Noyce (whose many credits include the Denzel Washington-led "The Bone Collector") was to direct, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was to star as a scientist who does battle with apes in a long-reaching time-travel plot.