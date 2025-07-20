How Denzel Washington Really Feels About The Bone Collector

Phillip Noyce's 1999 serial killer thriller "The Bone Collector" wasn't the typical movie that Denzel Washington usually chose in the 1990s. Sure, one could argue that he made "Fallen" (another serial killer flick) just a year earlier, but in Gregory Hoblit's feature, he was an able-bodied and tough homicide detective calling the shots. It was the type of role that greatly suited his strengths and heroic screen presence. Meanwhile, in "The Bone Collector," he played a bedridden quadriplegic forensic analyst with a very limited set of skills. He had little to no leeway to rely on his emblematic swagger or physical mannerisms because he simply couldn't move his body apart from his head. Not as if that was a problem for Denzel — we damn well know by now how vast and impressive his range is — but the part provided him an unusual challenge that he embraced and made the most out of.

At the time, critics lambasted the movie for its contrived and ad hoc screenplay that was filled with too many weak plot points and implausible twists, but they also pointed out that Washington's and Angelina Jolie's lead performances were top-notch. Of course, compared to the best of the genre in that period, like Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs" or David Fincher's masterpiece, "Seven," Noyce's film was no match and clearly derivative of those classics. But it's hard to argue that the movie scratched that itch many of us felt back then, hungry for more vicious and haunting serial killer pictures led by some of the best actors in the game. Washington was unequivocally among them, and looking back on it with a few years of distance, he said he was proud and satisfied with how the film turned out.