After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Terry Farrell Worked On An Underrated Ted Danson Sitcom

Deep cut Trekkies likely know about the departure of actress Terry Farrell from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" at the end of the show's sixth season. Her character, Jadzia Dax, was infamously killed off and replaced by a younger character named Ezri Dax (Nicole DeBoer) for the show's seventh season. Farrell has said in interviews that "Deep Space Nine" had become exhausting, and that the showrunners wouldn't listen to her requests to reduce the size of her role, or the number of episodes she was to appear in. She wanted Dax to become a recurring character. Sadly, the showrunner decided to kill her instead, blocking all chances of a return.

Also, Farrell said that working with the show's executive producer, Rick Berman, was a nightmare, as he would constantly comment on her body and make rude, misogynistic comments about her breasts. For both those reasons, Farrell left "Deep Space Nine." Her final episode aired on June 15, 1998.

But she was never hurting for work. Farrell immediately landed a gig on the CBS sitcom "Becker," which debuted the following November. "Becker" was a Ted Danson vehicle that became an enormous success, running for six seasons and 129 episodes. Farrell played the character of Reggie, who ran the diner where Danson's character, Dr. John Becker, like to frequent. Becker was a stubborn misanthrope who liked to be prickly and mean to everyone. Reggie was a strong-willed character who called Becker on his crap. For the four seasons that Reggie appeared, there was palpable romantic tension between her and Becker. She, in many ways, served as Becker's conscience.

"Becker," incidentally, is a pretty great series.