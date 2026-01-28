George Clooney Passed On Nick Fury Role Because Of A Marvel Comic By The Boys' Creators

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's still fun to think that Samuel L. Jackson's cameo in the end credits for Jon Favreau's 2008 movie "Iron Man" — in which he played the eyepatch-wearing superhero wrangler Nick Fury — wasn't meant to set up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Favreau has previously indicated that "Iron Man" was not designed with any sequels in mind, stating that the credits stinger in which Fury informed Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) about the Avengers Initiative was meant to be a little wink to Marvel Comics fans. Wouldn't it be neat if the Avengers teamed up? At that time, it was still only academic. It wasn't until Disney bought Marvel in 2009 that plans for the MCU were earnestly put in motion. In that respect, Favreau's 2010 follow-up, "Iron Man 2," was the first true MCU film.

Jackson's version of Nick Fury, of course, quickly became lodged in the popular consciousness, and the character has since appeared in several additional MCU feature films, along with the streaming series "Secret Invasion." It was Fury who moved to unite the many heroes of the MCU, arranging them into a freelance military force. He was key to the property, and Jackson has played the part well. Notably, the MCU's iteration of the character was also modeled after the Nick Fury featured in Marvel Comic's Ultimates Universe, a unique line of comics that rebooted the company's most famous characters in a new timeline.

Prior to Jackson's casting as Fury, however, it seems that George Clooney was in talks to play the role. According to a 2015 report from Business Insider, Clooney turned down the offer after discovering (and being put off by) an ultra-gory Nick Fury comic written by Garth Ennis and partially illustrated by Darick Robertson, the creators of the ultra-gory "The Boys" comics.