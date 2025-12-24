Mahershala Ali's Hidden Sci-Fi Gem On Apple TV Deserves A Second Look

After Cameron decides to hide his diagnosis from Poppy, he visits Dr. Scott (Glenn Close), a scientist whose cloning facility seems ominous at first glance. It's only natural; after all, cloning often functions as a cautionary trope in science fiction. Indeed, the concept of duplicating one's self produces uneasy feelings — clones can only mimic sentience and can turn on the host body at any point. But Cameron isn't too preoccupied with these misgivings, as his thoughts rest with Poppy and his children, who, he thinks, will get accustomed to the clone soon enough. At one point, Cameron meets a perfect clone of Kate (Awkwafina), another patient at the facility who seems to have found success with the procedure.

After the good doctor creates a medically healthy version of Cameron (named Jack), he spends time with the clone to fine-tune their personality. The plan is as follows: Cameron will stay back at the facility and die there, while Jack will have his memory wiped once he leaves the location, only retaining the "Cameron" memories that inform his identity. This echoes the Sam Bell situation from Duncan Jones' "Moon," where a clone spends most of his existence thinking that he's the original (or, rather, the actual Sam Bell). But allowing a clone to take over one's life is easier said than done, making Cameron realize that he's not as prepared to go through with this as he thought he would be.

"Swan Song" is not preoccupied with the ethical implications of cloning. Instead, it's a story about selfless (or selfish, depending on how you look at it) sacrifice, and the minutiae of Cameron's inner landscape. This experience is as bittersweet as it gets.

"Swan Song" is streaming on Apple TV.