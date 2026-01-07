Roger Ebert Said This Hated Superhero Was 'More Fun Than We Deserve'

Mark Steven Johnson's 2003 superhero flick "Daredevil" is far better than its reputation. Really, it's fine. It possesses a fun, if typical, superhero tone that one might call "Diet Batman," and it depicts a beloved Marvel character rather well. Daredevil," as Marvel fans can tell you, lost his sight in a chemical accident, but mysteriously developed superhuman hearing, touch, and balance in return. His sense of hearing was so keen that Daredevil could hear people's heartbeats accelerate when they were lying. This was a handy power to have when working as a lawyer, which Daredevil was during the daylight hours.

Also, the filmmakers were able to envision Daredevil's superpowers in an interesting way. They found a way to visually represent sound waves echoing around a room, handily communicating to audiences that Daredevil was echo-locating. Also, the costume was page-accurate, with Ben Affleck sporting an all-red leather bodysuit. There was more than a little fetishization about the suit. And, of course, there was the inclusion of a scenery-chewing Colin Farrell as Bullseye, a supervillain assassin with supernatural aim; he could kill you with a well-thrown paperclip. Kevin Smith had a small role, giving "Daredevil" some comic book cred.

There was a lot of backlash against the film at the time, mostly having to do with the title star, Ben Affleck. Affleck was very much in the news thanks to his high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and people began to hate how overexposed he was becoming. Also, it was very 2003, featuring an instantly dated soundtrack and a broody tone that was very de rigueur at the time.

Roger Ebert, however, gave "Daredevil" a pass. In his three-star review, Ebert said that it was more fun than it had any right to be.