Star Trek Used Kissing Noises To Create The Sound Of A Classic Monster

I recall watching a rerun of the "Star Trek" episode "Operation — Annihilate!" (April 13, 1967) as a child, and being tickled by the silliness of its central monster. The monsters were little, rubbery, veiny flesh-flaps that could fly through the air, and adhere onto the backs of their victims. The creatures then inject some of their own organic material into a host, causing the host to go insane. Indeed, the whole central concept of the monsters is straight out of H.P. Lovecraft. Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew eventually find that the monsters are the singular cells of a large, ineffable, hive-minded creature.

It's a scary concept, and one appropriate for a horror-adjacent series like "Star Trek," but the fear is undercut by how silly the monsters look. My sister and I felt they looked like rubber vomit, or artificial bacon. To this day, we still refer to the single-celled organisms from "Operation — Annihilate!" as flying space bacon.

And the noises they make are certainly unique. The bacon-like cells make a noise that sounds like the midpoint between a squeak and a suck. They make their sucking chirrup as they fly through the air, giving them a nightmarish quality. According to a 2016 article posted on the Audible Blog, the creatures' noises were created by sound designer Doug Grindstaff by sampling and mixing hundreds of different human kissing noises. It seems that using kisses would have been considered a mite ribald in 1966, so Grindstaff never shared his secret with the show's producers. They only heard weird alien chitters, and didn't ask questions. Grindstaff eventually gave away all his secrets in the 2016 blog. Many of his "Star Trek" sound effects came from unconventional sources.