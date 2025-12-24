The Pluribus Season 1 Finale Deliberately Avoids The Team-Up Everyone Wanted – And It Works

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 9 — "La Chica o El Mundo."

"Pluribus" took its time to bring its main cast together, huh? After Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) finally grew closer to the hive mind — or the parts of it involving Zosia (Karolina Wydra), anyway — in "Charm Offensive," the season finale finally brings Manousos Oviedo (Carlos Manuel Vesga) to her door. The Uruguayan has been the closest thing "Pluribus" has to a breakout character since his introduction in episode 4 ("Please, Carol"), and his stubborn quest to reach her while thumbing his nose at the Others has been a consistent highlight.

As such, the pair finally coming face to face in "La Chica o El Mundo" makes it easy to expect a meeting of great minds that immediately hatch a plot to reverse the Joining. But this is "Pluribus," a show that's happy to subvert expectations by including an episode where literally nothing happens and waiting until episode 8 to have Carol finally start asking the right questions. So, of course, the two immediately clash ... and it's awesome.

When humanity's last champions meet, communication issues and wildly different personalities immediately put them at odds. Since Manousos doesn't properly communicate the radio wave trick he plans to use on the Others, and Carol is in too deep with Zosia to listen to him, she ends up intervening with his attempt to free an Other from the hive mind ... by literally locking him in the trunk of her latest commandeered car at gunpoint. Granted, the two rejoin forces in the very end. Still, "Pluribus" makes an admirably bold choice by not giving fans the Carol-Manousos meeting we wanted — but instead, the one we maybe needed to see.