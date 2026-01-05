Netflix's Jay Kelly Has A Spectacular Opening Shot That's More Impressive Than You Think

Physicalizing that quote on actual glass is not the only old-school trick utilized in the opening scene of this movie. Baumbach and his team swing the camera throughout the sound stage, dipping into various conversations of Adam Sandler's character and other less spotlighted artists as it glides over a set that feels incongruous until the camera arrives in the exact right spot and you realize it was designed as a bit of forced perspective, where everything aligns perfectly from one specific angle.

You rarely see forced perspective in major movies these days, and employing these techniques seems to be the director's way of underlining a theme of the film: an era is coming to an end. During the shot, a technician on camera says, "One day, it'll be the last movie for all of us. They'll turn out the lights, and that'll be that." Soon after, Jay — playing a character in the movie-within-a-movie — says, "I'm lucky. My time passed while I was still alive. I got to see it end before it ended."

I think many of us who grew up loving cinema feel like we can relate to that, because we are witnessing a major transition of the industry unfold before our eyes. But these lines of dialogue are relatable even for folks outside of the entertainment industry, since practically every aspect of American life feels like it's being made worse in order to enrich a handful of billionaires. No one knows what the future of cinema will be, but as long as there are people like Noah Baumbach putting the extra effort in to use classic techniques as he does here, it'll never fully die.

You can see for yourself how the opening scene came together in "The Making of Jay Kelly," which is now streaming on Netflix.