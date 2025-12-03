Adam Sandler Could Get An Oscar Nomination For A Movie Hitting Netflix Very Soon

Despite some genuinely astounding dramatic turns throughout his largely very funny career, Adam Sandler has never scored an Oscar nomination ... but his new Netflix movie "Jay Kelly" might just put him in the race for best supporting actor at the big ceremony next March.

Noah Baumbach's latest movie, "Jay Kelly," features George Clooney as the titular movie star whose career victories have basically upended his personal life for years, but Sandler plays the pivotal role of Jay's longtime manager, Ron Sukenick. Again, while the "Sandman" has definitely tackled dramatic roles before (and I'll come back to those and why he's a particularly phenomenal dramatic performer), the role of Ron in "Jay Kelly" is a departure from recent projects like the "Murder Mystery" franchise and, well, "Happy Gilmore 2." So what drew Sandler to this movie, besides his long-running and recent collaborations with Netflix that include the two projects I just mentioned, as well as family-friendly flicks like "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?"

According to an interview with Sandler in Vanity Fair back in August of 2025, Sandler, who previously worked with Baumbach on "The Meyerowitz Stories," was approached by the acclaimed writer-director directly. "He just kind of said, 'Yeah, he's writing our next thing.' He didn't even tell me what it's about," Sandler told David Canfield. Apparently, he was an immediate yes once he read the script: "My character loves George's character so much, and I thought that would be fun to do and easy to do with George. And as a guy who's an actor who'd live a similar life to Jay Kelly, it's a crazy depiction — how accurate a lot of it is."