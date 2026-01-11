Stan Lee Had A Heartwarming Condition To Appear In Madness In The Method

In 2019, actor Jason Mewes directed a comedic semi-autobiographical feature film called "Madness in the Method." In the film, Mewes plays himself, an actor who is struggling to find roles beyond the "stoner best friend" parts that he had been typecast into. Mewes came into fame in the 1990s playing Jay in a string of indie comedies written and directed by Kevin Smith. Mewes also famously struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, and has been very frank in public about his lengthy recovery. His recovery is also a plot element of "Madness," as is his friendship with Smith, who also plays himself in the movie.

Indeed, several actors appear in "Madness" as fictional versions of themselves, including Vinnie Jones, Danny Trejo, Dean Cain, Zach Galligan, "Clerks" star Brian O'Halloran, and Smith's own daughter Harley Quinn Smith. Gina Carano and Teri Hatcher plays fictional characters. The plot of the movie involves Mewes wanting to hone his actorly craft and getting deep into Stanislavski's Method. Sadly, the Method proves to get too deep under his skin, leading Mewes to accidentally murdering a film director. Comedic shenanigans ensue.

Also in the film, for only a moment, is Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee. Lee had passed away the previous November, making "Madness in the Method" his final performance. Lee and Mewes were previously in Smith's 1995 film "Mallrats" together, so his cameo wasn't a complete non-sequitur. The Marvel honcho did have many lines, and he agreed to be in Mewes' movie on one condition: he would only be on set for two hours because, well, he needed to be home by 6 p.m. in order to have dinner with his wife. Mewes talked about working with Lee in a 2019 interview with Rotten Tomatoes.