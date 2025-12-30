Ryan Reynolds Was Baffled By A Filming Decision For This Box Office Failure

Rodrigo Cortés's 2010 film "Buried" is a taut and stressful thriller that has maybe the smallest set of any film in history. The story follows a traveling American named Paul Conroy (Ryan Reynolds) who is knocked out and kidnapped while traveling in Iraq. The film begins when Paul regains consciousness inside a coffin, buried alive. He has nothing on his person except for a cigarette lighter and a mobile phone. He is contacted on the phone by his kidnapper, who tells him that he is being held in the coffin for ransom. Paul has to call whoever he can to arrange the ransom, but also whatever American investigators might be able to locate him and rescue him. When he called the State Department, his heart sinks as he is put on hold. Surely there's nothing worse than being put on hold when you've been buried alive and your oxygen supply is dwindling.

The entirety of "Buried," every second of it, takes place inside that coffin. The coffin in a little larger than a traditional burial box, so director Cortés and cinematographer Eduard Grau find many novel, creative ways to shoot the action. "Buried" seems to take place mostly in real time, 95 minutes of panic.

Because of the limited setting, "Buried" could have been filmed anywhere. The director could have come to Reynolds' house and filmed in a dark bedroom, for all we know. To Reynolds' annoyance, however, Cortés chose to shoot the film in his native Spain, requiring the Canadian leading man to travel overseas. At this year's TIFF (as covered by EW), Reynolds' revealed his four-letter response to the director. To this day, Reynolds still doesn't know why Cortés insisted on shooting in Spain, and didn't relocate to where his star lived.