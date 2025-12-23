Josh Hutcherson Went Up Against Pablo Escobar In This Overlooked 2014 Crime Thriller

You probably know Josh Hutcherson from "Bridge to Terabithia" or the original "Hunger Games" franchise — but if you're trying to watch his entire body of work, you might not know that he starred in and produced a movie where he plays a young guy who takes on real-life drug lord Pablo Escobar.

In 2014's "Escobar: Paradise Lost," Hutcherson plays a young guy named Nick Brady who's in Colombia to surf with his brother Dylan (future director of "The Brutalist" Brady Corbet) when he meets a beautiful young woman with whom he forms an immediate romantic connection. Unfortunately for Nick, the woman in question — Maria, played by Claudia Traisac — happens to be the niece of Pablo Escobar, portrayed perfectly in the film by the legendary Benicio del Toro. Maria falls in love with Nick and decides to try to leave Colombia with him, but I'm sure you can guess that drug kingpin Escobar doesn't love the idea of his niece running away, and he concocts a plan.

Basically, Escobar tells Nick and other "trusted" friends that he's going to prison and he needs them to hide some of his most prized possessions, only to then kill the drivers who brought them to those remote hiding spots. When Nick can't bring himself to kill his target, he ends up targeted by Escobar, who seeks revenge ... and targets Dylan and Dylan's wife and child. "Escobar: Paradise Lost" is a brutal and stunning story, and it's also pretty interesting that Hutcherson sought out this particular story while he was still involved in a franchise about corrupt governments and violence as a means of control.