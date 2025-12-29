How Gary Oldman Really Feels About The Fifth Element

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gary Oldman had decades worth of moviemaking under his belt, with dozens of memorable roles during that stretch. Many love his Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan's beloved "The Dark Knight" trilogy to his Oscar-winning performance as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," but for a great many viewers, his role as the villainous Zorg from 1997's sci-fi classic "The Fifth Element" stands out more than just about anything else he's ever done.

Directed by Luc Besson and featuring Bruce Willis in the lead role as Korben Dallas, the movie takes place in the far future of 2257. It centers on a taxi driver (Willis) who is unwittingly handed the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity. It was a breakout moment for Milla Jovovich, who plays the young girl in question, Leeloo.

For as much as "The Fifth Element" is viewed as a '90s favorite amongst genre fans, it's not a movie that Oldman was particularly proud of. He didn't have much nice to say about it for many years. But why? And have the actor's feelings changed at all with nearly 30 years of distance between himself and Zorg?