DC's Green Lantern Corps Introduced Its Own Version Of A Classic Star Trek Concept

DC's "Green Lantern" comics followed an intergalactic police corps; the Green Lanterns members from various alien races, chosen to safeguard the universe sector-by-sector with rings that can create anything out of green energy. That means "Green Lantern" comics often walk the line between superhero comics and space opera.

A new issue "Green Lantern Corps" #10 (written by Morgan Hampton, drawn by Fernando Pasarin) leans on the greatest space franchise of them all: "Star Trek." One of the issue's subplots follows some rookie Green Lanterns in training under the pig-faced drill sergeant, Kilowog. Said rookies — Teen Lantern Keli Quintela, the android Aya, squirrel-like Narf, and Vexar'u (a Tamaranean, like Starfire from the Teen Titans) — have to run an obstacle course without their rings. Their final test, the Aleta Zahir, is described as a "no-win dilemma" and sees an armored opponent made from Green energy attack them. They manage to defeat him, but that still leaves them open for Kilowog to trap them in a bubble with his ring.

"Congratulations, you've just lost the Aleta Zahir. But it ain't meant to be passed," he explains. The real purpose of the test is to teach Lanterns to work as a team and think without their rings. The unbeatable test, and hidden purpose of it, calls to mind Starfleet's Kobayashi Maru test.

The set-up of the test is this: a Starfleet cadet is put in a simulator where they roleplay as a starship captain. Their ship picks up a distress signal from a freighter, the Kobayashi Maru, which is stranded in the neutral zone between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. Crossing into the neutral zone is considered an act of war. If the student chooses to try to rescue the Kobayashi Maru, a swarm of Klingon ships appear and destroy their ship.