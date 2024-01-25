Why Kirstie Alley Didn't Return To Play Saavik In Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

"Star Trek III: The Search For Spock" is a memorable entry into the "Trek" canon for several reasons. The 1984 movie hesitantly followed up franchise high point "The Wrath of Kahn," introduced new Federation starship designs, and resurrected everyone's favorite half-human, half-Vulcan officer, played by Leonard Nimoy. "The Search For Spock" is a story for Spock lovers, and though it doesn't quite match the thrilling emotional and narrative highs of its predecessors, it still feels like "Star Trek" boldly going where it never has before. Unfortunately, though, there's one thing "Star Trek III" is missing: Kirstie Alley's Vulcan junior Lieutenant Saavik.

Saavik does appear in "The Search For Spock," but future "Cheers" star Alley is missing, replaced by actor Robin Curtis. Curtis does a fine job as Saavik and would go on to reprise the role in the next "Star Trek" film as well, but the recast is jarring for close watchers of the saga. Though the reason for the recast wasn't immediately clear at the time, Alley and others later explained that a pay problem led to her choosing not to return to the role. In Leonard Nimoy's book "I Am Spock," the actor and director wrote that Paramount "dropped the ball" on Alley's contract early on, as there should've been a clause for a sequel with predetermined pay in the contract covering her first franchise appearance.

"We contacted her while the script was still in the works, and the salary we discussed was reasonable," the late filmmaker and actor wrote. "It looked like everything would work out, so when the script was ready, we sent it along for Kirstie and her agent to read."