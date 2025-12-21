Roger Ebert Gave A Near-Perfect Score To Charlie Sheen's 1996 Sci-Fi Flop

At the outset of the 1996 summer movie season, critics had worked themselves into a lather over what they perceived to be the increasing vapidity of studio blockbusters. They were irked by the senselessness of films like "Twister" and "Mission: Impossible," which, they contended, valued thrilling set pieces and eye-popping visual effects over narrative coherence and character development. The New York Times' cultural critic Michiko Kakutani inveighed, "Not only are old-fashioned stories with beginnings, middles, and ends on their way to extinction, but basic principles of dramatization, character, and structure are in danger of becoming endangered species as well."

I kinda saw their point with "Twister," but my biggest issue with Jan de Bont's film was that it failed to capture the sheer terror of tornados. As for "Mission: Impossible," the MacGuffin-driven plot hangs together just fine; I just think the critics were struggling to keep up with the breakneck pacing. Nevertheless, every big summer movie that year was subject to this kind of killjoy scrutiny, which led to perfectly solid B movies getting overpraised when they eased up on the gas and calmly told a good old-fashioned story.

David Twohy's Charlie Sheen-led alien invasion thriller "The Arrival" was one such movie. It's a smart, well-performed programmer that builds to a satisfying climax. Made for a fraction of the budget spent on "Twister," it surprised critics who were expecting a run-of-the-mill sci-fi flick. Roger Ebert was one of its biggest fans, primarily because it wasn't as slam-bang silly as the other offerings that summer (though that wasn't enough to prevent the film from flopping).