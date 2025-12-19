Pluribus Episode 8 Plays With And Ultimately Debunks A Popular Fan Theory

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" season 1, episode 8 — "Charm Offensive."

Vince Gilligan's excellent "Pluribus" is a show that seems custom made for fans who like to create their own theories and observations about its events. Heck, I myself have been known to speculate on whether "Pluribus" has us rooting for the wrong character after all, and analyzing the show's homage to a terrifying 1970s sci-fi classic. An extra fun thing about the show is that sometimes, it seems to genuinely anticipate the questions fans might start obsessing over — at least, based on the two-fisted way the show handles the debunking of one major fan theory.

One of the questions that viewers have pondered for much of the season is whether animals are a part of the hive mind or not. After all, the Others adamantly refuse to kill and eat animals (or plants that are still alive, for that matter), only resorting to foraging that which is already dead. Episode 7, "The Gap," spends some time playing with the idea with a series of incredibly suspicious scenes that highlight the various animals around the lonesome Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). Now, after the show has allowed the "hey, wonder what's up with all those animals" idea ripen for a while, "Charm Offensive" almost casually debunks the animal hive mind theory when Carol and Zosia (Karolina Wydra) discuss a very non-hive minded dog who still follows his Othered owner around.

And just like that, we have the answer. No, animals aren't in the hive ... but the show has clearly seen that fan theory coming and has some fun with it here.