Stranger Things Season 5 Takes A Few Cues From Great And Terrible Star Wars Movies

Spoilers follow.

"Stranger Things" season 5 continues the show's trend of paying homage to nerdy pop culture (to put it mildly). Heck, some storylines repurpose ideas from elsewhere, such as Will (Noah Schnapp) and Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) relationship copying the feud between Harry Potter and Voldemort. The Wizarding World wasn't the Duffer Brothers' only source of inspiration, though, as "Stranger Things" season 5 also riffs on the "Star Wars" franchise's best and worst movies.

Let's start with the good ones.

"Chapter 5: Shock Jock," sees Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) get stuck in the Upside Down's Hawkins Department of Energy. Upon entering the building, Dustin compares their mission to the Rebels' quest to destroy the Galactic Empire's Death Star in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." He claims that the goo on the facility's walls is Vecna's version of the Death Star's shield, so they must find whatever is generating it and destroy it accordingly. Solid plan.

Be that as it may, Dustin's analogy more or less confirms that this particular storyline mined ideas from the beloved "Star Wars" threequel — the Duffer Brothers aren't even trying to hide it. However, there is also a lowkey nod to the film when Max (Sadie Sink) wakes up from her trance in "Chapter 7: The Bridge." Her eyes are sore and she struggles to move, which is reminiscent of the scene where Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is unable to walk after being rescued from his carbonite tomb.

If you are going to pinch ideas from "Star Wars," then "Return of the Jedi" is a great movie to choose. That said, it's arguably even bolder to pay homage to a threequel that wasn't as well-received as the 1983 classic.