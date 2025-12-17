The 1998 SNL Christmas Monologue That Predicted Jimmy Fallon Hosting The Show In 2011

When Jimmy Fallon joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" during the show's 24th season in 1998, you quickly got the sense that Lorne Michaels had big plans for the bright-eyed young performer (though he was no fan of the future star's famous Mick Jagger mirror sketch). His audition is the stuff of legend, if only because he did the unthinkable and made Michaels, who typically betrays little emotion during try-outs, laugh. How? By simply running through his spot-on impressions of comedy stars like Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Cosby, and Chris Rock.

Fallon quickly became one of the series' top stars via recurring characters like Nick Burns and the Boston Teens (a pair of Nomar Garciaparra obsessives played by Fallon and Rachel Dratch). He was often paired with his off-camera partner-in-mayhem Horatia Sanz, often to the detriment of the show. (The two had a tendency to break down into laughter during sketches.)

Fallon is far from one of my "SNL" faves, but you can't deny that he was born to do the series (until he left in 2004). Indeed, he had such a bright future at 30 Rock that, during Alec Baldwin's opening monologue for the 1998 Christmas show, which was a riff on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," he appeared as the Ghost of SNL Hosts Future. The joke was that he would host the show a little over a decade later. And while he didn't hit the date right on the money, this basically came to pass!