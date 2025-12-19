The Housemaid Director Paul Feig On Sydney Sweeney's Big Sandwich Moment [Exclusive]

Put down that sandwich and don't you dare add mustard if you haven't seen "The Housemaid" yet; spoilers ahead!

In the trailer for "The Housemaid" — the latest delightful psychodrama from director Paul Feig — Sydney Sweeney has a truly great moment where she makes a blunt declaration: "I need a f***ing sandwich." Out of context, this is merely amusing, but when you actually sit down and see the movie, it takes on a much bigger importance. /Film's own Ethan Anderton spoke to Feig himself about this and asked about this particular moment, and you might be amused to hear that Feig and Sweeney, with the latter playing the film's protagonist Millie, had quite a lot of fun with it.

"That feels like a moment that encapsulates so much about how we're feeling right now," Anderton noted of Millie's profanity-laden wish for a snack. "How did that moment come about? Is that in the book? Was it in the original script? I want to know everything about that." Feig explained the hilarious moment:

"Yeah, it was in the script. I can't remember if it was in the book, to be quite honest. I'd have to look it up. But yeah, that's a perfect example of, that's where you need to release tension. That's where you can have a laugh after what she just went through. It's just like, 'F***, I need a sandwich.' But yeah, that's a perfect kind of illustration of when you go, 'Let's let some of the air out of the balloon.'"

This is genuinely a great way to "let some of the air out of the balloon," as Feig put it. Why? The context surrounding this particular moment is so stressful.

This article contains discussions of domestic abuse.