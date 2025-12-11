10 Years Later, The Housemaid Director Paul Feig Gives A New Update About A Possible Spy 2

Fans of writer-director Paul Feig are getting excited for his latest film "The Housemaid," which adapts a massively popular Freida McFadden book and stars Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Sklenar. However, those same fans might also be jonesing for a sequel to a comedy movie he released a decade ago.

"Spy," the 2015 collaboration between Feig and his frequent collaborator Melissa McCarthy (put a pin in that) casts McCarthy as CIA desk agent turned super spy Susan Cooper, and it seems like it could definitely lead to a fun sequel. /Film's own Ethan Anderton spoke to Feig in the lead-up to the release of "The Housemaid" and asked about this very thing, noting, "Has the state of big screen comedies today kind of made it difficult for it to get any traction these days?

Feig, for his part, said it's a topic of discussion. "I mean, people talk about it all the time. I don't know. I don't know if the spy, the action comedy genre is the place to go right now," he replied.

Beyond that, Feig spoke to the fact that he's typically against sequels (yes, he addresses the elephant in the room), but that he has some thoughts. As he put it: