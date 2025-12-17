Fallout Season 2 Proves That Netflix Needs To Fast-Track This Rival Video Game Adaptation

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 1 — "The Innovator."

Season 2 of Prime Video's stellar video game adaptation "Fallout" is here, and so is the most memorable character of the video game "Fallout: New Vegas." Robert House (Justin Theroux) is not only the most important new player in "Fallout" season 2, but if everything "The Innovator" suggests about him is true, he might just be the most important and infamous person in the entire live-action leg of the franchise. A mind-controller, a murderer, the primary instigator of the apocalypse, and a frighteningly suave guy who's always one step ahead, the show's version of Mr. House seems destined to become a compelling fan-favorite character for the ages. He's also a very obvious villain expy of real-life eccentric tycoon Howard Hughes, who was memorably portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his best films, "The Aviator."

The impact Mr. House makes from the get-go does more than just elevate "Fallout" to a new level. It also makes me wish that Netflix would hurry up with its film adaptation of another great video game property: 2K's "BioShock." That franchise also just so happens to feature a very Hughes-inspired villain similar to Mr. House: Andrew Ryan, the designer and builder of the terrifying underwater utopia-gone-wrong called Rapture.