The Real Reason George Clooney Stopped Kissing His Movie Co-Stars

George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961. In 2026, he will turn 65. Clooney, the current platonic ideal of a Hollywood movie star and a legitimate Oscar darling, still has many years of fame ahead of him; however, his age isn't much of a factor in the current state of his career. Clooney just starred in Noah Baumbach's showbiz drama "Jay Kelly," wherein he plays a very George Clooney-like film actor who finds that his fame and wealth have weirdly isolated him from his daughters and from the rest of the world. Jay Kelly isn't a horrid man, but he is haunted by his many selfish life decisions. Clooney gives a great performance, and Baumbach squeezes the story of every ounce of melancholy. One can see "Jay Kelly" as a fictionalized version of Clooney himself; the man is clearly trying to communicate that, even though he is a rich movie star, he has regrets.

Clooney seems to be painfully aware of his own self-image. That, or he has a team of dedicated publicists and assistants who tell him constantly how the public perceives him. Either way, Clooney seems to be watching his own ego like a hawk, careful not to let it grow too large, or for hubris and pride to infect his career decisions. Clooney is an in-demand star and could likely take on just about any project he likes. But not all jobs would necessarily be right for his talents, or good for his image.

Case in point: Clooney declared recently to the Daily Mail that he no longer kisses his co-stars on camera anymore. The reason? He doesn't think that he, a married man of 64, should be playing dashing romantic leads anymore. Also, he's married, and his wife doesn't like it.