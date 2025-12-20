An SNL Uber Parody Became Reality Just Days After The Skit Aired

Literally days after "Saturday Night Live" released a sketch parodying the idea of an Uber year-in-review feature, the company itself debuted an actual year-in-review feature. In a move that implies the Uber marketing team is either completely witless or cynically trying to capitalize on a modest post-"SNL" bump in social media mentions, the company has made it so we can all marvel at how much we're being charged for food and transport.

Spotify Wrapped is just one of the many ways companies try to distract us from the way in which art has been subsumed by corporations to the extent it's been robbed of all its subversive power — all while artists have been consistently ripped off for their work. It's a way of putting a happy face on a decidedly unhappy state of affairs, like when Joe Russo touted our AI garbage future as some sort of media utopia. While we're all at least somewhat aware of this gloomy scenario, we also can't help but get a little drawn in by the idea of sharing our most-listened-to songs and artists, especially if it means we get to surreptitiously showcase our incredibly diverse taste in music.

An Uber Eats Wrapped, however, doesn't hold the same appeal. We don't really want to share the fact that we've ordered the same late-night Taco Bell dozens of times throughout the year, and that's basically the idea behind the "SNL" sketch. It's funny because nobody would want this. Evidently, Uber didn't quite get the joke as the firm rolled out an actual Uber year-in-review feature called "YOUBER," which recaps your Uber and Uber Eats activity because everything is terrible.