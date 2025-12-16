Dr. Seuss' Widow Wanted This Hollywood A-Lister To Play The Live-Action Grinch

2000's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a go-to festive film for so many, and star Jim Carrey is a big part of its continuing appeal. If Dr. Seuss' widow had her way, however, the comedy legend never would have donned the green makeup in the first place. Instead, we would have seen a similarly singular but perhaps not as well-suited actor in the role: Jack Nicholson.

Everyone has a favorite Jim Carrey movie, though it's actually pretty hard to pick a winner among his 1990s offerings. The man went on an absolute stunner of a run during that decade, announcing himself to mass audiences in 1994 with the one-two punch of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "The Mask" before going on to fully dominate the industry for the next 10 years. "Liar Liar," "Dumb & Dumber," "Bruce Almighty;" these remain some of the finest and most beloved comedies of the era.

During that time, he also managed to star in what remains one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time with "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Ron Howard's adaptation of the 1957 Dr. Seuss book of the same name remains the quintessential version for an entire generation that came of age with Carrey as the titular green grouch. Indeed, Theodor Seuss Geisel's timeless tale once again proved its enduring charm with Carrey leading the charge. Sadly, though, the author wasn't around to witness the magic, having passed away in 1991. His widow, Audrey Geisel, however, very much was. In fact, it was her decision to sell the rights to "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" That meant she was also able to give her two cents on who should star in the film before Carrey was cast.