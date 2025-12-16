SEAL Team Six's Founder Counseled Jim Carrey On Enduring Torturous Grinch Makeup

In 2018, Illumination Entertainment released what became the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all-time with "The Grinch." The Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced version of the classic tale was a big hit, but anyone who grew up in the 90s and came of age at the turn of the century will always prefer Jim Carrey's portrayal in 2000's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." This beloved family comedy represents one of the best Carrey films of all time and surely evokes heartwarming memories for an entire generation. But for Carrey himself, it probably evokes PTSD, as wearing the extensive makeup and prosthetics was an ordeal so harrowing it required the founder of SEAL Team Six to counsel the star on techniques used to endure torture.

The Grinch started in the pages of the 1957 Dr. Seuss book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" That story was then adapted into the beloved 1966 animated television special of the same name, which featured the voice talents of the great Boris Karloff. Since then, there have been multiple on-screen adaptations and continuations of the story, including a 1982 television special animated by Marvel Productions that saw the infamous grouch team up with The Cat in the Hat.

When Carrey was cast in Ron Howard's 2000 adaptation, it couldn't have been a more perfect match. The actor had spent the 90s establishing himself as one of the all-time greats of comedy — especially the physical kind. As such, there was arguably nobody better placed to portray the formerly illustrated and animated character in live-action. Unfortunately, doing so became nothing short of a living nightmare for Carrey, who tried to quit partway through and only made it to the end of production thanks to the guidance of a Navy SEAL.