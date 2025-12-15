A Knives Out Murder Pattern Could Help Us Find The Next Killer

Spoilers for all three "Knives Out" movies follow.

Rian Johnson has proven himself to be a master of the whodunnit with his Benoit Blanc murder mysteries "Knives Out," "Glass Onion" and "Wake Up Dead Man," all three of which keep audiences guessing right up until their stunning climaxes, where Daniel Craig's brilliant sleuth, with valuable assistance from one of the suspects, reveals all. They're basically star-studded "Columbo" episodes where the how is typically more fascinating than the who, which is a good thing because, three films into the series, Johnson might be tipping his hand just a tad.

Hopefully, you're reading this article after watching all three movies because I'm about to spoil the dickens out of them.

Though the movies are very different in tone and certainly location, there is a common thread that ties the film's murderers together. In the first movie, Chris Evans' Hugh Ransom Drysdale is the assailant of his wealthy grandfather Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). In movie two, it's Edward Norton's tech billionaire Miles Bron who's guilty of murder. And in the most recent film, we get a two-fer in Jeremy Renner's Dr. Nat Sharp and Glenn Close's Martha Delacroix.

What do these characters have in common? Nothing really. The actors, however, are linked by one piece of casting: they've all been in Marvel movies.