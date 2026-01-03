This Daniel Radcliffe Movie Adapted A Novel By Stephen King's Son (But Critics Hated It)

Alexandre Aja's 2013 film "Horns" stars Daniel Radcliffe as Ignatius "Ig" Parrish, a fellow who wakes up one morning to find that he is growing a pair of goat-like horns out of his head. They couldn't have come at a worse time, as Ig is still recovering from the recent sexual assault and murder of his girlfriend Merrin (Juno Temple). The police suspect Ig of being involved, and he's been spiraling into a deep depression. The horns look vaguely demonic and, as Ig soon discovers, they give him an unusual and unwelcome superpower: Whenever they have a conversation, people feel compelled to confess their darkest and most twisted secrets to him.

Of course, when one wants to get to the bottom of a crime, magical confession-goading horns are incredibly handy. Thus, Ig begins tooling around town, grilling people as to what happened on the night of his girlfriend's murder. Naturally, he learns a lot more about his city's secrets than he bargained for.

The film's supporting cast is a who's-who of recognizable actors. Indeed, Merrin's father is played by David Morse, whereas Ig's parents are played by Kathleen Quinlan and James Remar. Meanwhile, Max Minghella plays his friend, and Heather Graham has a small role as a waitress. Additionally (and this is fun trivia), pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter plays the young Merrin in flashbacks. The movie itself is based on a 2010 novel by Joe Hill, the author of the "Locke & Key" comic books, "The Black Phone," "NOS4A2," and many others. Hill is also the son of horror luminary Stephen King.

Few liked "Horns," however. The film only has a 41% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 122 reviews). Tonally, the movie is all over the place, and its moral is unclear.