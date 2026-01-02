5 Essential Mad Men Episodes Everybody Should Watch At Least Once

People always talk about "The Sopranos" and "Breaking Bad" when it comes to great examples of prestige television, but frankly, I don't think people talk about "Mad Men" enough. Created by Matthew Weiner — who cut his teeth as a writer on "The Sopranos" before creating his own series — "Mad Men" is a searing, stunning portrait of life in New York City in the 1960s through the eyes of ad executive Don Draper, played perfectly by a then-unknown actor named Jon Hamm. (Since his time playing Don, Hamm has fully admitted he never thought going to book such a big role and was on the verge of quitting acting; the rest, thankfully, is history.)

When we first meet Don, he works in Manhattan every day at the firm Sterling Cooper, headed by his colleague Roger Sterling (a wry, hilarious John Slattery) and the older advertising tycoon Bert Cooper (Robert Morse, who passed away in 2022). As the show continues, the firm changes, Don's personal life goes through some serious ups and downs, and years pass, giving modern audiences a unique insight into this fascinating American era.

Whether you've never watched "Mad Men" or you're trying to rewatch it on either HBO Max or AMC+, there's a lot of "Mad Men" to watch — 7 seasons and 92 episodes, to be precise. Though there were some heartbreaking cuts to winnow it down to five — including "The Gypsy and the Hobo," "The Wheel," and "Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency," just to name a few — there five episodes are absolutely essential to watch when it comes to "Mad Men."