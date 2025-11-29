Mad Men's Creator Decided On A Major Character Death Three Seasons In Advance

This post contains spoilers for "Mad Men" season 7.

There is no shortage of tragedy on "Mad Men," a show that's fundamentally about unhappy people trying to fulfill social roles that don't quite fit them. But perhaps most tragic of all is the eleventh hour reveal that Betty (January Jones) has terminal lung cancer.

The reveal makes sense, given the sheer amount of cigarettes Betty smokes over the course of the show, but it still stings. Not only is Betty still in her 30s when she's diagnosed, but she'd recently started to find herself. Indeed, she receives her fatal cancer diagnosis in the midst of returning to school to pursue a career in psychology. After spending the rest of the series struggling to see herself as more than a wife or a mother, Betty starts simply living her life on her own terms. She had a potentially inspiring, transformative journey ahead of her, but fate cut it short.

Showrunner Matthew Weiner had always somewhat intended for Betty to die by the time "Mad Men" drew to a close, but it was only after season 4 (which featured a long gap between seasons where the cast's contracts had to be renewed by AMC) that he fully committed to the idea. As he put while discussing the series as a whole with author A.M. Homes in 2015 (via Entertainment Weekly):