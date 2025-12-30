Dune Author Frank Herbert Didn't Mince Words When Star Wars: A New Hope Came Out

Frank Herbert published his seminal sci-fi novel "Dune" in 1965, creating a vast and detailed socio-political sci-fi mythology so complex that it required a glossary. For many years, "Dune" attracted a subset of very attentive readers, happy to get lost in Herbert's massive space opera. "Dune" was set many tens of thousands of years in the future, where various galactic sects and royal families wrestled for control of a rare spice only located on the planet Arrakis. The spice was a hallucinogen that was also necessary for space travel. The plot and characters of "Dune" are legion, and the entire multi-book political/religious saga is too complex to get into here. Luckily, the basics are all common knowledge thanks to a 1984 film adaptation of "Dune" by David Lynch, and a pair of adaptations from Denis Villeneuve in 2021 and 2024.

By 1977, Herbert had written two additional sequels to "Dune," called "Dune Messiah" and "Children of Dune," and the mythology had only expanded that much more. It was at this point in his career that "Star Wars" hit theaters. It shouldn't need reiterating that George Lucas' space opera, inspired by the corny sci-fi serials Lucas watched as a kid, was a gigantic industry-rattling game-changer. Its success caused all of Hollywood to pivot more heavily toward sci-fi in particular, and toward special effects in general. "Star Wars" wasn't the same flavor as "Dune" — Lucas' film was simpler and more kid-friendly — but it was a new sci-fi mythology introduced into the pop firmament.

In a 1977 interview with the Daily News, however, Herbert felt that Lucas was ripping him off. Indeed, Herbert felt that "Star Wars" had "borrowed" so much from his novels that he was briefly considering legal action.