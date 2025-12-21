One Of M. Night Shyamalan's Worst Movies Began As A Bedtime Story For His Kids

M. Night Shyamalan's 2006 fantasy "Lady in the Water" is a pretty terrible film. It's a mawkish fairy tale with a dripping, insufferable sense of self-importance. The mythology is dumb, and it feels like Shyamalan was making it all up as he went along. The story follows a character literally named Story (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she appears in the swimming pool of a Philadelphia apartment complex. She moves in with the apartment's super, Cleveland (Paul Giamatti), and he has to figure out her needs and her nature. It's obvious from the jump that Story is a naiad — a Narf — claiming to have come from "the Blue World" on a mission of the utmost importance.

Story's presence among humans has attracted a few evil magical beings as well. There is a pack of killer wolf-like plant monsters lurking in the bushes called Scrunts, as well as her defenders, a violent trio of ape-like monsters called, collectively, Tartutic. The terms "Narf," "Scrunt," and "Tartutic" are given to Cleveland by an elderly Chinese neighbor (June Kyoto Lu), even though those words don't sound Chinese. The apartment complex is lousy with eccentric kooks, one of whom is played by Shyamalan himself. Notably, one of the neighbors is a film critic named Farber, played by Bob Balaban. More on him below.

Anyone who has seen "Lady in the Water" won't be surprised to learn that it was based on a story that Shyamalan told his kids at night. It has the freewheeling, ever-shifting form of something that is constantly being added to. Only eventually did a mythology arise. Shyamalan talked about the origins of "Lady in the Water" a lot back in 2006, including in an interview with Time Magazine. He literally made it up as he went along.