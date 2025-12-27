Godzilla's Voice Had A Cameo In A Classic Star Trek Episode

In the season 1 "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "Yesteryear" (which premiered in 1973), Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) return to the Guardian of Forever (James Doohan) — a living, sentient time portal — to conduct a series of careful time-travel experiments. They're not careful enough, however, as one of their dabblings somehow upsets the known "Star Trek" timeline. When Spock emerges from the Guardian, none of his Enterprise crewmates recognize him. When they check their computers, Kirk and Spock find that, in the new timeline, Spock died at age seven, attacked by a poisonous Vulcan desert cat called a le-matya.

Spock uses the Guardian to travel back in time to his own childhood, hoping to investigate his premature death. Posing as a visiting cousin named Selek, he finds that his younger self (Billy Simpson) is at a crossroads unique to a half-human, half-Vulcan such as himself. Should the young Spock pursue a life as a Vulcan and adhere to a philosophy of emotionless logic? Or should he become more human, pursuing his passions? To test himself, the young Spock takes a sojourn into the Vulcan deserts as a rite of passage. It's a dangerous journey, as the desert is prowled by le-matyas. The adult Spock knows that he must protect his younger self from such a beast in order to restore himself to the original timeline.

In the episode's climax, a le-matya does indeed attack, with Spock leaping onto its back to perform a Vulcan neck pinch on it. The le-matya roars and flails, exhibiting more movement and dramatic action than most characters on the notoriously stodgy "Star Trek: The Animates Series." As it so happens, the roar used by the episode's sound designers was a stock roar taken from Godzilla.