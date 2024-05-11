Godzilla's Original Roar Came From Something Much Stranger Than An Animal

What's in a roar? Well, if it belongs to a ginormous prehistoric reptilian monster like Godzilla, it matters as much as what the creature represents or makes us feel. Godzilla's roar has evolved over the years — the original sound resembled a shrill "Skreeeonk!" as described in Dark Horse's "Godzilla" comics, and went on to alternate between deep, guttural sounds and high-pitched screeches that feel otherworldly. Akira Ifukube, who created the score for Ishirō Honda's "Godzilla" (and went on to work on several Toho-helmed Godzilla films, with "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" being his final franchise collaboration), was the one who crafted the monster's distinctive disyllabic roar. This was not an easy task to accomplish, especially in 1954, when most creature sounds were created organically with minimal reliance on technological tweaks. How did Ifukube and Honda decide on a sound that would go on to constitute the heart and soul of such a beloved character?

For starters, Ifukube did not believe that Godzilla should roar at all, as the creature's reptilian origins in the film attest to this reasoning. In Honda's film, a hydrogen bomb displaces the ancient sea creature from its home, making it radioactive, which prompts it to become terrestrial and wreak havoc near Odo Island. However, Honda explained to him that Godzilla's ability to roar was a byproduct of his radioactive mutation, leading Ifukube to settle on an unusual musical instrument to create this sound. Due to a limited budget and the need to work with what was readily available, Ifukube decided on a half-broken contrabass lying on-site, as the device naturally emitted a low-pitched frequency that could be manipulated to sound like a raging monster. But, here's another catch: Ifukube decided not to play the instrument as one normally would, but extract the sound with far more unconventional means.