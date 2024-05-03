Godzilla's Composer Risked 'Career Suicide' To Save The Film From Certain Doom

There are few genre films of any kind quite as respected as 1954's "Godzilla." Directed by Ishiro Honda, the film was an examination of post-World War II Japan, a nation that had experienced the horrors of the atomic bomb. The now-iconic monster was a narrative device used to reckon with those horrors, and even though some 70 years later the movie has secured its place in cinema history, it wasn't always a sure thing. So much so that composer Akira Ifukube was advised to back out of doing the project by his peers for fear that it would ruin his career.

In the 2019 book "LIFE Godzilla," it's explained that production company Toho was not confident in the film ahead of its release. "Godzilla" was a movie that could have ended a great many careers. "We couldn't reassure them," said assistant director Koji Kajita. "There was still no soundtrack and without it the film looked stupid." That's when Ifukube, who was a concert composer working on as many as ten films per year, stepped in to change the narrative. However, the prolific composer was warned that taking this job might be a form of career suicide. As he recalled in the book:

"Some friends in the industry warned me against it. Just as it was deemed career suicide for an actress to star in a ghost film, people said working on a monster film would end my career and advised me to back out. But I felt it was a serious film. I refused to listen and proceeded to work on it."

Still, in some ways, there wasn't all that much at risk given the broader cultural view of musicians in the country at that time. "Japanese musicians were thought to be 'less than a man,' much less composers, who were considered slightly insane to ordinary Japanese folk," Ifukube explained.