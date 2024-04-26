Godzilla Minus One Caused A Local Disturbance With The Monster's Roars

The recording took place at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba City, Japan, where Yamazaki told the outlet the space felt like it was trembling due to the impressive sound. "I'll never forget the feeling I felt when I heard it played from the biggest speaker at the back of the building," Inoue told Real Sound. This is far from the first time "Godzilla" filmmakers have gotten creative — and extra loud — with their sound design. According to NPR, the Legendary version of "Godzilla" from 2014 used rusty car doors, scraping drums, a scientific microphone, and elements the sound designers are still keeping secret, while the very first "Godzilla" film's roar — the one played at ZOZO stadium — was made from a manipulated string instrument.

"It was actually a double bass, using a leather glove coated in pine-tar resin to create friction," MonsterVerse sound designer Erik Aadahl told NPR. "They'd rub it against the string of the double bass to create that sound." Aadahl and fellow sound designer Ethan Van der Ryn played their own kaiju sound through speakers that were usually used by the Rolling Stones in order to get some echo going, apparently disturbing the neighbors next to the Warner Bros. lot. "The neighbors started tweeting, like, 'Godzilla's at my apartment door!' Aadahl told NPR, "And we were getting phone calls from Universal Studios across town, because tour groups were asking, 'What's all that commotion going on down in the valley?'" Okay, I'm officially adding "hear a Godzilla roar at full volume" to my bucket list.

"Godzilla Minus One" still doesn't have a digital and home video release date set in the United States, but the movie will be available for Prime Video subscribers living in Japan beginning May 3rd, per Digital Spy.