The Forgotten Musical From Wicked: For Good's Director That Bombed At The Box Office

Into every generation, a young woman with a double life as a pop star is born. If you came of age in the 2000s, that prophesied heroine was Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus). But, if you were a child of the 1980s, that folkloric figure was Jerrica Benton, who transformed herself onstage into the bodacious (to use the vernacular of the era) pink-haired lead vocalist Jem of Jem and the Holograms.

Developed by Hasbro, Sunbow Productions, and Marvel Productions, the animated "Jem and the Holograms" series was quick to find a fanbase, much like the companies' "G.I. Joe" and "Transformers" properties around the same time. (It's true: "G.I. Joe" is technically a Marvel brand.) Across three seasons released from 1985-1988, Jem (Samantha Newark, with Britta Phillips and Joelle Dunn handling her singing) and her bandmates warded off greedy executives and jealous rival music groups, all the while bringing down the house onstage. Along the way, Jem also oversaw a foster home for girls and used Synergy, the hologram-projecting computer created by her late father, and her super-earrings to hide her identity.

With the original cartoon being a flamboyant amalgam of music, melodrama, and plain ol' silliness, it's not hard to understand how Jon M. Chu — who's directed everything from "Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good" to "Crazy Rich Asians" and even "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" – wound up helming a live-action "Jem and the Holograms" movie. What's peculiar, however, is that the film wound up taking the form of a Blumhouse project that only cost $5 million to make and, unfortunately, looks it, as opposed to the no-holds-barred spectacle you'd expect from Chu. But that's not the only reason it barely made a blip at the box office (not even grossing half its budget) after being dismissed by critics in 2015.