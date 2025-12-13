Ana De Armas And Sydney Sweeney's 2025 Thriller Will Stream On Netflix Very Soon

Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney are currently two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. If you're looking for a studio greenlight or production financing, getting just one of these performers will trigger some serious interest. Get them both, and the project, unless it's a shot-for-shot remake of Rob Reiner's "North," is almost certainly a go.

The film that landed these two popular stars is called "Eden," and it has already come and bombed in theaters. It had major marquee names aside from de Armas and Sweeney (who's had a bad box office run of late). Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl are in it. What's more, it was directed by Ron Howard and boasted a score from Hans Zimmer. Budgeted at $55 million, Australian tax credits brought that price down to $35 million. Still, this is a big, prestige-y movie, one that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. And I bet a lot of you are just now learning it exists.

How did a film of this magnitude wind up being a blip on the pop cultural radar? This, sadly, is what happens when an A-list filmmaker departs wildly from his good-hearted comfort zone and delivers a downbeat "Lord of the Flies" riff that earns mixed reviews. De Armas, Sweeney, and the rest of the cast may be marvelous performers, but this is the kind of movie that, nowadays, will either become a streaming hit or get memory-holed like so much "EDtv."