How Knives Out 3's Cinematographer Pulled Off Wake Up Dead Man's Boldest Visual Choice [Exclusive]

"Wake Up Dead Man," the third film in writer/director Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" franchise, features many of the same hallmarks as the first two movies: A spectacular ensemble cast, an intricate murder mystery plot, sharp social commentary, and a terrific Daniel Craig playing private detective Benoit Blanc. It also features the work of many of Johnson's longtime collaborators, including Steve Yedlin, the cinematographer who's shot all his movies to date.

Visually, this franchise has bounced from an autumnal look in its initial entry to a summery vibe in its first sequel, and now it's introducing a Gothic-inspired aesthetic. Johnson and Yedlin embraced more stylization this time around, with the camera occasionally peeking through colorful stained glass window panes and the lighting in an early flashback bathing a church, its surroundings, and its occupant in an almost otherworldly glow.

But ironically, the most daring visual moments of the film captures a commonplace occurrence: The sun going behind some clouds, and then popping back out again. Those who have seen the film will know that this effect happens multiple times, but is first used in the church to reflect the worldviews of Benoit Blanc and Josh O'Connor's Father Jud, illustrating their differing outlooks on life and faith. It's a wonderful collision between the heightened and the mundane, and in a recent interview ahead of the film's release on Netflix, Yedlin told me all about how he and his team accomplished that effect.

"One of the first things [Rian] told me when we did start talking about it is he really wanted to feel the weather and the environment like that coming into the church, where the sun goes behind the clouds and it gets really dark and then sun bursts out of the clouds," he explained. Here's how they did it.