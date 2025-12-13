Two Taylor Sheridan Projects Feature An Almost-Identical Plot Hole

Look, Taylor Sheridan makes great TV shows and movies, but they have a tendency to introduce ideas that go nowhere. It's why "Yellowstone" lost its way as the series progressed, despite remaining consistently entertaining in spite of its errors. On that note, let's talk about the "Yellowstone" storyline where young Tate (Brecken Merrill) is supposed to look after his horse, Lucky, only for the idea to be dropped — and how Sheridan's feature film directorial effort "Those Who Wish Me Dead" makes a similar mistake.

Tate becomes Lucky's owner in "Yellowstone" season 2 after convincing his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to buy it for him (so he can learn how to become a cowboy). John agrees, but he sets some rules first: Tate must feed, water, and look after the steed, or else he can expect it to die of starvation and dehydration. However, Tate gets kidnapped by the ruthless Beck brothers while feeding his horse later on in the season, and Lucky disappears into the ether without an explanation afterward.

There's an argument to be made that the Lucky storyline only exists to serve as a catalyst for Tate's kidnapping — it doesn't have to be significant. Be that as it may, not finding out what happens to the horse — not to mention Tate's lack of general screen time with the animal during season 2 — makes it feel pointless in the grand scheme of things. With that in mind, how does "Those Who Wish Me Dead" commit an identical faux pas?