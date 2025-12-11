Stanley Kubrick's Controversial Thriller That's 'Perfect' For The Holidays Is Streaming For Free

Christmas 2025 has arrived, and that means it's time for one long classic Christmas movie marathon. If you're looking to switch things up this year, however, there are plenty of overlooked and underrated Christmas comedies just waiting to be given a chance. Alternatively, you can push things even further with what might be the ultimate underrated Christmas comedy: "Eyes Wide Shut," now streaming for free on Tubi.

But wait, isn't Stanley Kubrick's final movie a psycho-drama full of erotic imagery and one of the most sinister secret society sequences ever put to film? Yes, it is. But it's also pretty funny and is a great alternative choice for your festive viewing schedule. Most of the humor comes from Tom Cruise's Dr. William Harford, whose entire life becomes momentarily deranged not because his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman) has cheated on him, but because she once thought about doing it. After Cruise's doctor learns about this minor indiscretion, he wanders through a confected version of New York, built entirely on English sound stages at Kubrick's behest, in what is an undeniably funny odyssey that also manages to disturb in that unmistakably Kubrickian way.

"Eyes Wide Shut" also has a somewhat controversial legacy, in part due to the fact it was sold as one long sex scene between then-husband and wife Kidman and Cruise, and failed to deliver on that promise. But there's also the fact that production on the film took Kubrick's exhausting methods even further than "The Shining." Altogether, it makes for a fascinating watch no matter what time year you put it on. That said, the whole thing is set during the festive season, technically making it an overlooked Christmas movie, even if it also happens to be a movie about a cult that will keep you up at night.