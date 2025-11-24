Nearly 30 Years Later, Stanley Kubrick's Final Movie Is Finally, Actually Finished [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Stanley Kubrick died in 1999, he left behind a final film: "Eyes Wide Shut." While Kubrick had finished shooting the movie (after an astoundingly long 400 day production) and delivered a cut, a question lingered: How final was this cut, exactly? The honest answer is we will never know. We can take guesses, though, and Kubrick, who was an obsessive perfectionist, had a reputation for tinkering with his films right up until release — and sometimes even after, as both "2001" and "The Shining" were recut following initial screenings. Kubrick fans and obsessives are all but certain that had he lived, his version of "Eyes Wide Shut" would probably not be the same version that's available today.

According to Nathan Abrams and Robert P. Kolker's book "Eyes Wide Shut: Stanley Kubrick and the Making of His Final Film," Kubrick, who spent the last years of his life in the UK, shipped a copy of the film to America for Warner Bros. and stars to screen, which they did on March 2, 1999. On March 5, the film was screened again at Kubrick's estate with another Warner Bros. executive in attendance.

But that was the end of Kubrick's involvement in the film, as he died during the evening of March 7 from a massive heart attack. After Kubrick's death, his assistant Leon Vitali (who also has a small role in "Eyes Wide Shut") took it upon himself to oversee whatever post-production work needed to be done. But the question remains: Was "Eyes Wide Shut" really ever finished? It depends on who you ask.