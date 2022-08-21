Leon Vitali, Actor And Stanley Kubrick Collaborator, Dies At 74

We all think of Stanley Kubrick as the ultimate mastermind director, someone in complete control of every minute detail of a picture, where every frame sprung entirely from his brain and onto the screen. In reality, he had a whole host of collaborators around him to aid in bringing that vision to life. Kubrick needed dedicated, talented people around him in order to make his films what they were. On his last four pictures, one of those invaluable team members was Leon Vitali, who sadly has passed away at the age of 74.

According to the official Stanley Kubrick Twitter account, Vitali "passed away peacefully in his sleep last night." Vitali began his partnership with Kubrick on the film "Barry Lyndon," where he gives a truly incredible performance as the titular character's step-son and rival Lord Bullingdon. Prior to that, he had been a jobbing actor, working mostly on British television. "Barry Lyndon" was professionally a major step up for him, and he absolutely delivered.

After "Barry Lyndon" his focus drifted away from acting, but not away from show business. On the set of that film, Vitali and Kubrick really hit it off. "Barry Lyndon" may have been the only time he got cast in a key role in a Kubrick picture, but it was far from the last time those two worked together. In fact, Kubrick didn't make another movie without Vitali at his side ever again.