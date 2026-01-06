The Forgotten '90s Sci-Fi Miniseries Stephen King Fans Need To Watch

Stephen King isn't a big fan of "The Tommyknockers." This 1987 novel leans more into sci-fi than horror while sporting a decent premise, but King has looked back on the experience with a tinge of regret. While King thinks that this bloated novel is somewhat awful, he believes there's a taut story hiding among the book's 700-or so pages. I'm inclined to agree, as "The Tommyknockers" already has a solid narrative foundation that examines the corruptive nature of power and the horrors of unchecked technology.

With its inspirational roots in Lovecraft's "The Color Out of Space," the novel takes an unconventional approach to the crash-landed spaceship trope, where the freshly transformed humans lack moral discernment or the ability to gauge emotional depth. If King ever chooses to revisit "The Tommyknockers," it has the potential to be scathing and timely, considering the rise of unregulated AI usage and the ethical bankruptcy (among other horrifying effects) that comes along with it.

But what about an adaptation that can (potentially) improve upon the flaws of its source material? Well, "The Tommyknockers" did inspire an eponymous ABC miniseries, but this drab adaptation failed to impress critics and audiences alike. In fact, it is so devoid of creative spark that King felt the miniseries didn't engage sincerely with the novel's themes. This is true enough, as the show feels shallow in its treatment of the book's central addiction metaphor and in its approach to the characters inhabiting the strange town of Haven. That said, "The Tommyknockers" does have its promising moments, which go hand in hand with some performances that certainly deserve to be highlighted. If we take the key mystery at face value, where entire families are torn apart in the face of the great unknown, "Tommyknockers" might even manage to move you.